Jakarta Remains Committed to Russian Su-35 Deal Despite Threat of US Sanctions - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Indonesia is still committed to a 2018 deal over the purchase of Russian-made Su-35 military jets, despite the threat of US sanctions, the country's ambassador in Moscow, Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi, told Sputnik in an interview.

According to the $1.1 billion deal, Russia will deliver 11 Su-35 fighters to Indonesia, and the ambassador said that Jakarta has not walked away from the agreement. The Bloomberg news agency, citing sources in the Trump administration, said this past March that the threat of US sanctions had forced Indonesia to abandon the deal.

Despite these claims, the ambassador said that the deal was still in force.

"It is still going on," Supriyadi said when asked about the status of the deal.

Supriyadi said that as an independent country, Indonesia has the right to purchase defense equipment from whoever it chooses.

"We understand there is some concern from a certain country, but we are an independent country. We have military equipment bought from many countries. We can get it from the US, from Europe, but also from Russia. It is up to us to decide," the ambassador remarked.