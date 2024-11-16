Jake Paul: Multi-millionaire YouTuber-turned-boxer
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) YouTuber, content creator, entrepreneur, self-proclaimed face of boxing: Jake Paul has become a master of re-invention during his meteoric rise to fame and fortune.
The 27-year-old from Cleveland, who defeated veteran heavyweight icon Mike Tyson in an eight-round made-for-Netflix bout on Friday, has parlayed his fame as an internet celebrity into a lucrative career in combat sports.
Paul, who is estimated to have a net worth of $80 million according to the Celebrity Net Worth website, first rose to prominence in 2013, posting short-form videos to the now-shuttered site Vine, garnering millions of followers and billions of views.
He subsequently transported his knack for creating viral content to YouTube in 2014, launching his own channel which became renowned for controversies, practical jokes and hip-hop.
In 2015 he made a foray into television, signing for the Disney Channel in the teen series "Bizaardvark."
That relationship ended in 2017 amid increasing media attention on some of Paul's Youtube stunts such as setting furniture on fire in an empty swimming pool at his luxury home in Los Angeles.
Paul gained wider attention however when he turned his hand to celebrity boxing, a trend started by his elder brother Logan Paul who fought English influencer KSI in a pay-per-view amateur contest in Manchester in 2018.
Though ridiculed by the traditional boxing world, that fight -- where Jake Paul appeared on the undercard against English influencer Deji Olatunji -- gained attention from the sport's moneymen for selling some 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
More Stories From World
-
Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return42 minutes ago
-
Bereaved mother presses UN over Mexico femicides42 minutes ago
-
Big Bang: Trump and Musk could redefine US space strategy1 hour ago
-
Revolution over but more protests than ever in Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
Davis, James spark Lakers over Spurs while Cavs stay perfect2 hours ago
-
10 newborns killed, 16 critical in India hospital fire2 hours ago
-
Gabon votes on new constitution hailed by junta as 'turning point'2 hours ago
-
Ronaldo at double as Portugal reach Nations League quarters, Spain win3 hours ago
-
Trump names Karoline Leavitt, 27, as White House press secretary: statement3 hours ago
-
Uruguay end winless run with dramatic late win over Colombia3 hours ago
-
One in three women experiences gender-based violence, UN agency3 hours ago
-
Max potential: 10 years since a teenage Verstappen wowed in Macau4 hours ago