Open Menu

Jake Paul: Multi-millionaire YouTuber-turned-boxer

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Jake Paul: multi-millionaire YouTuber-turned-boxer

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) YouTuber, content creator, entrepreneur, self-proclaimed face of boxing: Jake Paul has become a master of re-invention during his meteoric rise to fame and fortune.

The 27-year-old from Cleveland, who defeated veteran heavyweight icon Mike Tyson in an eight-round made-for-Netflix bout on Friday, has parlayed his fame as an internet celebrity into a lucrative career in combat sports.

Paul, who is estimated to have a net worth of $80 million according to the Celebrity Net Worth website, first rose to prominence in 2013, posting short-form videos to the now-shuttered site Vine, garnering millions of followers and billions of views.

He subsequently transported his knack for creating viral content to YouTube in 2014, launching his own channel which became renowned for controversies, practical jokes and hip-hop.

In 2015 he made a foray into television, signing for the Disney Channel in the teen series "Bizaardvark."

That relationship ended in 2017 amid increasing media attention on some of Paul's Youtube stunts such as setting furniture on fire in an empty swimming pool at his luxury home in Los Angeles.

Paul gained wider attention however when he turned his hand to celebrity boxing, a trend started by his elder brother Logan Paul who fought English influencer KSI in a pay-per-view amateur contest in Manchester in 2018.

Though ridiculed by the traditional boxing world, that fight -- where Jake Paul appeared on the undercard against English influencer Deji Olatunji -- gained attention from the sport's moneymen for selling some 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Related Topics

Fire Internet World Sports Los Angeles Manchester Logan Cleveland SITE 2017 2015 2018 YouTube Media TV From Billion Million Boxing

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

13 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

13 hours ago
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

13 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

13 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

13 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

13 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

14 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

14 hours ago

More Stories From World