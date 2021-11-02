UrduPoint.com

JAL Forecasts 1.3 Bln USD Net Loss In FY 2021 Amid Late Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:53 PM

TOKYO, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Japan Airlines Co. (JAL) on Tuesday forecast a net loss of 146 billion Yen (1.3 billion U.S. Dollars) for the fiscal 2021 through March 2022 due to the later-than-expected recovery in air travel demand following the impact of COVID-19.

In the April-September period, the airline marked a net loss of 104.98 billion yen (924.2 million dollars), smaller than the 161.23 billion yen loss a year ago. Sales rose 49.2 percent to 290.65 billion yen, JAL said.

The cargo business kept bright and JAL projects the favorable business conditions to continue despite the weak recovery in demand. It is expected that sales in the fiscal 2021 will increase 59.2 percent to 766 billion yen.

In the fiscal year ending in March 2021, the sharp decline of air travel demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic had already led to a net loss of 286.

69 billion yen for JAL.

Based on current forecasts, Japan's two major airlines, JAL and ANA Holdings Inc., will remain struggling in the red for a second straight year, highlighting the severity of COVID-19's blow to the aviation industry.

In the first half of fiscal 2021, JAL handled around 6.2 million passengers on domestic flights, up from 4.6 million in the previous year, and the number on international flights stood at 353,640, roughly a 3.2-fold year-on-year growth.

"There are signs of a gradual recovery in demand, but it will take a while until we see a full recovery," JAL said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after his decisive victory in the lower house election on Sunday, is planning to restart a subsidy program to stimulate local tourism in Japan following the recent declines in COVID-19 cases across the country.

