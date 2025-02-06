Open Menu

Jalibert, Penaud Return For France's England Six Nations Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Jalibert, Penaud return for France's England Six Nations visit

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Matthieu Jalibert replaces the suspended Romain Ntamack for France's Six Nations game at England this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Thursday.

Bordeaux-Begles' Jalibert is one of two changes from last weekend's tournament-opening win over Wales with Damian Penaud on the wing instead of Theo Attissogbe for Saturday's match at Twickenham.

Ntamack misses the trip to London after being banned for making a high tackle on Wales' Ben Thomas with Jalibert stepping in to partner Antoine Dupont at half-back.

Jalibert, 26, will play his first Test since leaving the set-up in November for personal reasons.

France (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Alexandre Roumat; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Georges-Henri Colombe, Hugo Auradou, Mickael Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

