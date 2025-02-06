Jalibert, Penaud Return For France's Six Nations Visit To Twickenham
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Matthieu Jalibert replaces the suspended Romain Ntamack for France's Six Nations game at England this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Thursday.
Bordeaux-Begles' Jalibert is one of two changes from last weekend's tournament-opening win over Wales with Damian Penaud on the wing instead of Theo Attissogbe for Saturday's match at Twickenham.
Ntamack misses the trip to London after being banned for making a high tackle on Wales' Ben Thomas with Jalibert stepping in to partner Antoine Dupont at half-back.
Jalibert will play his first Test since leaving the set-up in November for personal reasons.
The 26-year-old's club team-mate Penaud is in line for his first Les Bleus game since last season's tournament.
He missed the November Tests with a lung virus and was absent from the victory over Wales with a toe issue, having only returned to training on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old is just two tries away from Serge Blanco's France scoring record of 38 and is in good form this season.
He has crossed 15 times in 12 games for the French Top 14 leaders, including a Champions Cup record of six tries in their 66-12 win over South African franchise Sharks last month.
Flanker Oscar Jegou and lock Hugo Auradou are once again selected on the bench after they were jeered on their first France appearances after being investigated over rape claims last year before they were dismissed.
The case in Argentina against the 21-year-old forwards was dropped in December, but the complainant's lawyer has appealed with a hearing set to start on Monday.
Emilien Gailleton, who was born in Croydon just 15 miles from Twickenham, is also among the replacements to play his eighth Test.
France (15-1)
Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Alexandre Roumat; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros
Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Georges-Henri Colombe, Hugo Auradou, Mickael Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton
Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)
