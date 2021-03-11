UrduPoint.com
Jalibert Preferred To Ntamack For France's Six Nations Trip To England

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:17 PM

Matthieu Jalibert keeps his place as starting fly-half ahead of the returning Romain Ntamack for Covid-hit France's Six Nations visit to England this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Matthieu Jalibert keeps his place as starting fly-half ahead of the returning Romain Ntamack for Covid-hit France's Six Nations visit to England this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Thursday.

Galthie has chosen to keep Jalibert in his starting lineup for Saturday's match at Twickenham despite Ntamack recovering from a double jaw fracture.

Centre Virimi Vakatawa will make his first appearance of this year's tournament after missing the opening two games, victories at Italy and Ireland, with a knee injury Romain Taofifenua replaces lock Bernard Le Roux after the South African-born second-row was ruled out of this week's games.

Les Bleus' third game of the campaign against Scotland, originally scheduled for February 28, was cancelled after 12 squad members contracted coronavirus.

France (15-1) Brice Dulin; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Teddy Thomas: Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt; Charles Ollivon (capt), Dylan Cretin; Paul Willemse, Romain Taofifenua: Mohamed Haouas, Julian Marchand, Cyril BailleReplacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Cyril Cazeau, Cameron Woki, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Romain NtamackCoach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

