Jamaica Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign With AstraZeneca Drug - State Portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Jamaica has launched the campaign of the vaccination against COVID-19 using the AstraZeneca drug, the Jamaica Information Service state portal said.

On Monday, the first batch of 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrived in Jamaica from India.

"Public Health Nurse, Marcia Thomas-Yetman, is the first person in Jamaica to receive the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine," the portal said on Wednesday.

Jamaica plans to vaccinate more than 17,000 healthcare employees within the first week of the campaign. Military and police officers will be the next social group to receive the vaccine.

More Stories From World

