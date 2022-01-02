UrduPoint.com

Jamaica Not Planning To Extradite Moise Murder Suspect To Haiti - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Jamaica will be deporting former Colombian army officer Mario Antonio Palacios, a suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, to Colombia, local media report.

"The applicant should depart by Monday January 3," High Court judge Justice Courtney Daye ordered during a New Year's Eve court sitting, as quoted by The Gleaner.

According to the newspaper, Haiti has twice requested Palacios' extradition to face trial there, but the requests were denied by Jamaican prosecutors.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and received medical treatment in the United States. Haitian authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens.

