Jamaica Plans Referendum on Becoming Republic as Early as 2024 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) King Charles III's coronation accelerates Jamaica's plans to become a republic completely independent from the British crown via a referendum that could take place "as early as 2024," Jamaican Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte said in interview published on Thursday.

Jamaica is a Commonwealth realm with the British monarch as the head of state.

"While the United Kingdom is celebrating the coronation of the King, that is for the United Kingdom ... Jamaica is looking to write a new constitution... which will sever ties with the monarch as our head of state," Malahoo Forte told Sky news.

She pointed out that, to arrange a referendum, a corresponding bill needs to be brought to the Jamaican parliament, which she expects to do in mid May, after the coronation.

If the bill passes, the referendum may take place "as early as 2024."

The minister added that the Jamaican people felt affection toward and identified with Queen Elizabeth II, but it is not at all the case with King Charles III. Jamaicans, she said, are not willing to identify with the British royal family anymore, given the string of scandals that has played out in the mass media recently.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on May 6. His predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8 in Scotland aged 96. Her reign, lasting 70 years and 214 days, was the longest of any British monarch.