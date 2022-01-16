UrduPoint.com

Jamaican Police Detain Another Moise Murder Suspect - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Jamaican police have arrested yet another suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Jamaican media report.

The suspect, John Joel Joseph, is a former Haitian opposition senator who had been hiding in a rural Jamaican community with three other Haitian nationals possibly since December of last year, The Jamaica Observer daily said on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, John Joel Joseph arrived on the island by boat and had been living incognito.

At the start of January, Colombian media reported that Jamaica was going to deport former Colombian army officer Mario Antonio Palacios, another suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Moise, to Colombia.

Last week, media reported that Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian businessman and convicted drug trafficker, was arrested in the Dominican Republic on suspicion that he played a key role in the Haitian president's assassination.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and subsequently received medical treatment in the United States. Haitian authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens.

