James Anderson, England's Enduring 'king Of Swing'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) James Anderson may be 41 but the England veteran shows no signs of stopping after becoming the first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets.

Only two spinners, Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets) and the late Australia great Shane Warne (708), are ahead of Anderson on the all-time list of the five-day game's most successful bowlers.

Anderson joined the exclusive '700 club' when he dismissed India's Kuldeep Yadav, who edged a length delivery outside off in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Anderson is renowned as both a conventional swing bowler and for generating reverse-swing later in an innings, while maintaining tight control.

Those qualities have helped him to the landmark of 700 wickets, including 32 five-wicket hauls, with his scalps coming at an average of 26.52. He has played an England-record 187 Tests so far.

What is more, he is still putting his body through the gruelling demands of pace bowling at an age when many of his international contemporaries have long since retired.

The dynamic leadership of England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum has provided Anderson with fresh inspiration.

"I am loving playing in this dressing room at the moment. That keeps me going a little bit more," Anderson, who made his Test debut back in 2003, told TNT sports during the second match of the current series against India.

"I love this group of blokes, the captain and coach have got a great thing going at the moment, and it's fun to be a part of.

"For me, it is just something I want to try and do for as long as possible."

Anderson's long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad retired after last year's Ashes series in England at the age of 37 with 604 Test wickets.

But Anderson has kept going and has proved his worth on the current tour, with two key wickets in the second Test, including bowling India captain Rohit Sharma for 13 with a delivery that nipped away.

