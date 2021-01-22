UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'James Bond' Stuntman Remy Julienne Dies From Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:01 PM

'James Bond' stuntman Remy Julienne dies from coronavirus

One of France's leading stuntmen, Remy Julienne, who worked on several James Bond films, has died from Covid-19 aged 90, friends and family said Friday

Orlans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :One of France's leading stuntmen, Remy Julienne, who worked on several James bond films, has died from Covid-19 aged 90, friends and family said Friday.

A veteran of more than 1,400 films and tv commercials, Julienne had been in intensive care in a hospital in the central town of Montargis since early January.

"What was bound to happen has happened. He left us early in the evening (Thursday). It was predictable, he was on an artificial respirator," a relative told AFP.

His death was confirmed by an MP from the Loiret region, Jean-Pierre Door, a friend of Julienne's.

Julienne was born in Cepoy near Montargis in 1930.

A French motocross champion, he began his film career in 1964 when he doubled for French actor Jean Marais in a film called Fantomas in which he was required to ride a motorbike.

"They needed someone who was very controlled," he said of this experience. "It ended up being me. It was the start of a huge adventure." His 50-year career saw him fly over Venice hanging onto a rope-ladder attached to a helicopter, being hit in the face with a pumpkin while riding a motorbike, and countless car crashes.

He doubled for some of the world's most famous actors, including Bond stars Sean Connery and Roger Moore, as well top French Names including Yves Montand, Alain Delon or Jean-Paul Belmondo.

He worked on six James Bond movies in total, including "GoldenEye" and "For Your Eyes Only".

"Fear is necessary before and after, but never during," he once said of his time of film sets.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies France Car Died Venice January Family TV From Top

Recent Stories

Nida Dar optimistic about Pakistan women fightback

19 minutes ago

Hungary, Russia Sign Agreement on Sputnik V Corona ..

1 minute ago

27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospita ..

1 minute ago

UN Secretary-General Welcomes Entry Into Force of ..

2 minutes ago

Finland Seeking to Improve Exchange of Data Bases ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny allies face jail ahead of weekend protests ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.