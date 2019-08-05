James Shera writes letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about latest troubling developments in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :United Kingdom's ( UK Christian community leader, James Shera in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson has voiced deep concerned over the latest interlinked troubling developments in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), besides using of cluster ammunition against Kashmiris by brutal Indian occupation forces.

In a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK Christian Community leader James Shera said, "We are deeply concerned at several interlinked troubling recent developments in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir".

James Shera's letter said, "We have noted increased ceasefire violations across Line of Control, additional deployment of 38,000 troops, heightened state-sponsored repression against the defenseless Kashmiris, and reports regarding attempts to abrogate articles 35-A and 370 of the Indian Constitution, which defines the residents of IOK and limits subjects like property ownership and state citizenship to the indigenous Kashmiris of the area.

By abolishing Article -35, India plans to change the demographic structure of IOK. According to the Kashmiris in IOK, India has been systematically trying to alter the demography with ulterior motives".

"This would be a blatant violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir dispute and would seriously jeopardise regional peace and security", Shera remarked.

James Shera further said that reportedly, there has been wide-spread anxiety and fear in IOK.

"Hindu pilgrims for Amaranth Yatara, tourists and students have been advised to leave the IOK forthwith, which suggests that PM Modi led BJP government is up to something drastic", James Shera said.

The UK Christian Community leader said that political parties in IOK had voiced their serious concern and expressed strong opposition to any legal or administrative measures aimed at changing the "special status" of the IOK.

James Shera said the Indian government had failed to clarify its position behind these extraordinary measures, adding the Indian government had also not taken any measures to calm down the situation.

James Shera further said reportedly, in addition to the ceasefire violations across LOC, in the latest provocation, Indian army has used cluster ammunition against civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of two civilians including a 4-years child and a dozen injuries which was a highly condemnable act.

James Shera said, "No excuse or pretext justifies use of cluster bomb or ammunition.

It violated international law and was in contravention of the relevant convention".

The UK Christian Community leader called upon the P-5 countries have a responsibility and vital stakes in regional peace and security.

"As a P-5 member, we must act and act now before it's too late", James Shera said.