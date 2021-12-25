UrduPoint.com

James Webb Space Telescope Successfully Launched From Kourou Spaceport - NASA Broadcast

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:52 PM

An Ariane 5 rocket carrying the cutting-edge James Webb Space Telescope took off on Saturday from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, according to a NASA broadcast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) An Ariane 5 rocket carrying the cutting-edge James Webb Space Telescope took off on Saturday from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, according to a NASA broadcast.

The launch took place at 12:21 GMT, with the carrier rocket now delivering the most powerful infrared telescope ever to the Earth orbit. The rocket's solid rocket booster has already separated.

