James Webb Telescope Reaches Final Stable Position 1Mln Miles From Earth - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) successfully fired a planned rocket on-course correction to maneuver itself into a permanent stable position at a Lagrange point between the Earth and the Sun, almost one million miles from its home planet, NASA announced on Monday.

"Today, at 2:00 p.m. EST, Webb fired its onboard thrusters for nearly five minutes (297 seconds) to complete the final post-launch course correction to Webb's trajectory," NASA said in a blog report. "This mid-course correction burn inserted Webb toward its final orbit around the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, nearly 1 million miles away from the Earth."