Jane Campion Wins Best Director Oscar, Will Smith Gets Best Actor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 08:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Jane Campion won the Best Director Oscar for "The Power of the Dog" at the 94th academy Awards, while the Best Actor went to Will Smith for his role in "King Richard."

Smith got his Oscar minutes after he hit Chris Rock in the face after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Will Smith's wife has been struggling with alopecia (an autoimmune disorder) and did not appear pleased when Rock joked on Sunday saying "Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it."

Meanwhile, Jane Campion became the third woman to win the Best Director Academy Award on Sunday. Last year, the Best Director Oscar went to Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland"), while the first woman to win a directing Oscar is Kathryn Bigelow, who got the award for "Hurt Locker" in 2010.

