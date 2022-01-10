UrduPoint.com

Jane Campion's 'The Power Of The Dog' Wins Golden Globe For Best Motion Picture Drama-HFPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama-HFPA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) "The Power of the Dog," a Western psychological drama written and directed by Jane Campion won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said.

"The Power of the Dog takes the Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama!" HFPA said in its live blog on the Golden Globe Awards website late on Sunday.

Jane Campion won Best Director of a Motion Picture for the film, which is based on Thomas Savage's novel of the same name.

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards are not being televised and the ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles without an audience and with no red carpet.

The HFPA, which has been criticized for a lack of racial diversity, had explained its decision by coronavirus concerns.

