Open Menu

Jane Goodall Warns On 'false Promises' At UN Biodiversity Meet

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Jane Goodall warns on 'false promises' at UN biodiversity meet

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) World-respected British primate expert Jane Goodall wants a coming United Nations summit on biodiversity to lead to action rather than "words and false promises".

As officials from around 200 countries meet in the Colombian city of Cali for the COP16 meeting starting Monday, the indefatigable zoologist said there was little time left to reverse the downward slide.

"I hope that not only will some decisions be made to protect biodiversity... but that this will be followed by action because the time for words and false promises is past if we want to save the planet," Goodall told AFP.

At 90, Goodall is still crisscrossing the globe in a bid to help defend the chimpanzee, who she first went to Tanzania to study more than 60 years ago.

A UN Messenger of Peace since 2002, Goodall has been outspoken about the damage done to nature.

But she also highlighted how other issues, notably climate change, were worsening the biodiversity crisis.

"The trouble is everything, all the problems that we face... they're all interrelated."

Taking her cue from a recent scientific evaluation, Goodall said the world had just "five years in which we can start slowing down climate change and so on".

"Good news, there's groups of people working on every one of the problems. Unfortunately, so many are working in their own little narrow path," she said.

"You may solve one problem, and if you're not thinking holistically, that may create another problem."

Related Topics

World United Nations Cali Lead Tanzania May All From

Recent Stories

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

49 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

52 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

54 minutes ago
 SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

1 hour ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

1 hour ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

2 hours ago
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

2 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

2 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From World