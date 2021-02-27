Janssen Applies For Authorization of Its COVID-19 Vaccine in South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of Johnson & Johnson, has applied for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

The application was filed with the food and Drug Administration of South Korea.

Seoul has inked a deal with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to import six million vaccine doses.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in the second quarter of the year.

The country has already approved the use of AstraZeneca's shot and may soon greenlight the use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer. The vaccination campaign was launched earlier this week.

Overall, South Korea expects to receive over 150 million vaccine doses by the end of the year from several vaccine developers and via the COVAX facility. The authorities aim to inoculate half of the population by mid-2021.