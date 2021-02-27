UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Janssen Applies For Authorization Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine In South Korea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

Janssen Applies For Authorization of Its COVID-19 Vaccine in South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of Johnson & Johnson, has applied for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

The application was filed with the food and Drug Administration of South Korea.

Seoul has inked a deal with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to import six million vaccine doses.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in the second quarter of the year.

The country has already approved the use of AstraZeneca's shot and may soon greenlight the use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer. The vaccination campaign was launched earlier this week.

Overall, South Korea expects to receive over 150 million vaccine doses by the end of the year from several vaccine developers and via the COVAX facility. The authorities aim to inoculate half of the population by mid-2021.

Related Topics

Import South Korea May From Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 February 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

10 hours ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

11 hours ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

10 hours ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.