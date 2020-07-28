Janssen Vaccines to Start COVID-19 Trials in 3 More Countries in September - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Janssen Vaccines pharmaceutical company will start trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the Netherlands, Spain and Germany in September, the DutchNews portal reported on Tuesday, citing the company.

Janssen, part of the international Johnson & Johnson pharmaceuticals group, has already begun human trials for its vaccines in Belgium and the United States.

Current trials in the US and Belgium involve giving participants two shots eight weeks apart, and the company mulls shortening the interval during the September trials.

The Janssen Vaccines hopes to conduct Phase 3 trials, the largest for candidate vaccines which include up to 10,000 participants, by October. A candidate vaccine is ready to move into industrial production if this phase provides clear and definitive evidence of its safety and efficacy.