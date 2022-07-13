January 6 Committee Presents Evidence Linking Trump Rhetoric to Supporters' Actions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, on Tuesday held its seventh public hearing to present evidence linking former President Donald Trump's rhetoric about the 2020 election and the January 6 protest to his supporters' actions.

The panel heard from two witnesses, Stephen Ayers and former Oathkeepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove. Ayers testified to his experience following Trump via social media and eventually attending the rally on January 6. Van Tatenhove recounted his time working for the Oathkeepers, which he claimed radicalized further to the political right over time.

"For me personally, I was pretty hardcore into the social media," Ayers said. "I followed President Trump on all the websites. He basically put out, 'come to the Stop the Steal rally,' and I felt like I needed to be down here."

Ayers said the group he went with, which was not associated with any particular organization, did not initially plan on going to the US Capitol that day, but joined the march after Trump called to do so in his speech on January 6. The group then left the Capitol immediately after Trump tweeted asking supporters to leave.

Van Tatenhove, who worked as a spokesman for the Oathkeepers before eventually leaving and condemning the group, said that its leadership believed Trump could legitimize them as a paramilitary organization using the Insurrection Act - an 1807 law authorizing the president to call up militia troops to suppress civil disorder or rebellion.

The Oathkeepers radicalized further to the political right over his time working for them, eventually leading Van Tatenhove to leave the group after hearing members engaged in Holocaust denial, according to his testimony.

"I think we need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths, and what it was going to be was an armed revolution," Van Tatenhove said. "This could've been the spark that started a new civil war, and no one would have won there."

The Select Committee also showed online social media activity following Trump's announcement of the January 6 rally, including allusions to violence against law enforcement and white nationalist rhetoric.

An anonymous Twitter moderation employee interviewed by the panel said they had concerns about Trump's rhetoric and the potential for violence leading up to January 6. Trump's position as president kept him not banned from the social media platform longer than others would have been, the employee said.

The Select Committee also showed portions of former White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone, who expressed disagreements with Trump and several of his associates about the veracity of the claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

The panel heard the testimony as part of its seventh public hearing in a series meant to showcase an alleged plot by Trump to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump has condemned the committee's work, calling the panel "Unselet Committee" and arguing that the hearings are a show trial intended to score political points before midterm elections in November.