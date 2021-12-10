January 6 Committee to Vote Monday to Hold Ex-Trump Aide Meadows in Contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said members will vote on Monday to recommend the House of Representatives hold former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with investigators.

"Monday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m.," the Select Committee said in a press release on Thursday. "The Select Committee will vote on a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Mark Randall Meadows for criminal contempt of Congress and refer him for prosecution."

Earlier this week, Meadows filed charges against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all nine members of the panel as they were preparing contempt charges against him.

Meadows asked the court to invalidate the subpoena that the Select Committee had issued to him and to Verizon, the cellular operator for his prior personal phone records.

Meadows refused to testify before the Select Committee claiming he could not discuss issues covered by executive privilege, which include real-time communications with individuals as the events of January 6 unfolded. In response, the panel began preparing charges of criminal contempt against Meadows.

The Select Committee has rejected Meadows' argument about executive privilege. It said President Joe Biden did not try to use any power of executive privilege to protect Meadows from having to testify.