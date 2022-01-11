UrduPoint.com

January 6 Events Posed Challenges To US World Status As Democracy - DOJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 11:09 PM

January 6 Events Posed Challenges to US World Status as Democracy - DOJ

The breach of the US Capitol by demonstrators on January 6, 2020 posed challenges for the country in terms of its status as a democracy among foreign leaders, top Justice Department national security official Matthew Olsen said on Tuesday

"I would certainly say that what happened on January 6 has posed challenges in terms of our status as a democracy, if you look across the country.

I've had that conversation with foreign leaders in the national security space," Olsen said during congressional testimony.

However, the way in which the United States has responded to and addressed domestic terrorism stands as an example to the rest of the world, the official added.

Olsen announced earlier in his remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee that the Justice Department established a dedicated domestic terrorism unit to handle and coordinate such cases across the US.

