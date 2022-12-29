UrduPoint.com

January 6 House Committee Withdraws Trump Subpoena As Panel Set To Dissolve - Chair

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The US January 6 House committee is withdrawing its subpoena of former President Donald Trump, as the panel is set to dissolve before the Republicans take control of the chamber next month, Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a letter.

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena," Thompson wrote in a letter to Trump's attorney on Wednesday, as quoted by CNN. "Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena.

Trump had sued to block the committee's subpoena for documents and testimony related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Following its withdrawal, Trump claimed on social media that the withdrawal came because the committee "knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court."

The committee has referred the Justice Department to consider criminal charges against Trump instead.

