January 6 House Panel Seeks Communication Records From Fox Anchor Sean Hannity - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said it is seeking records from Fox news anchor Sean Hannity regarding communication he had with former President Donald Trump and other then-White House officials.

"We are also interested in other communications you may have had with the White House, the President, the Trump legal team or any other persons involved in the events of January 6th. We now ask you to preserve all records of such communications," the Select Committee said in a letter to Hannity on Tuesday.

The Select Committee said it has yet to schedule a transcribed interview with Hannity.

The US House panel said it has information in its possession indicating Hannity had advance knowledge of Trump's and his legal team's plans to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Moreover, the Select Committee pointed out that Hannity expressed concerns and provided advice to Trump, his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and other White House officials related to the aftermath of the protest that unfolded at the Capitol.

The Select Committee noted that these records do not fall under executive privilege protections.