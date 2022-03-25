January 6 Panel Says to Vote on Holding Ex-Trump Officials Navarro, Scavino in Contempt

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The US House's January 6 select committee said Thursday it will vote on March 28 whether to hold former Trump officials Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino in criminal contempt for refusing to volunteer talk to the committee as it seeks to get to the bottom of who was involved in the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

"Monday, March 28th at 7:30 PM The Select Committee will vote on a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr. for criminal contempt of Congress and refer them for prosecution," the committee wrote on Twitter.

Navarro served as former President Donald Trump's director of trade and manufacturing policy, and the policy coordinator for the National Defense Production Act.

Scavino was Trump's deputy chief of staff. For the past seven months, the committee - composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans - has been investigating the attack on the Capitol. The committee, which is composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has subpoenaed at least 89 people and organizations as it seeks "information about attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of electoral votes and any efforts to corruptly change the outcome of the 2020 election."

The March 28 meeting will be the third for the committee to consider criminal contempt charges against those associated with Trump. The panel has so far approved contempt referrals for former DOJ official Jeffrey Clarke, former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.