January 6 Panel Subpoenas Organizers of Pro-Trump Rallies in US Capitol - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The House January 6 committee said on Friday it subpoenaed six individuals involved in organizing pro-Trump rallies in the nation's capitol the day of the Capitol riot.

"The Committee subpoenas individuals involved in the planning of January 5th and 6th rallies, including individuals who worked directly with the former President: Bryan Lewis, Ed Martin, Kimberly Fletcher, Robert 'Bobby' Peede, Jr., Max Miller, Brian Jack," the committee said in a press release.