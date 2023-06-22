January 6 Rioter Who Tasered Police Officer Sentenced to 12.5 Years in Prison - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) A US district court judged sentenced the man who stun-gunned a police officer during the January 6 riots to over twelve years in prison on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Daniel Rodriguez, 40, who attacked Washington, DC police officer Michael Fanone during the US Capitol riot, had pleaded guilty in February to assault with a dangerous weapon, and three other counts.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson during the sentencing hearing called Rodriquez a "one-man army," who called for "blood in the streets" ahead of the attack on the Capitol, the report said.

As Rodriguez left the courtroom he shouted that "Trump won!" referring to then-President Donald Trump's allegations of voter fraud.

According to the Justice Department, more than 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. Almost 600 have pleaded guilty and over 500 sentenced.