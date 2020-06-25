Japan Abandons Plans to Deploy US Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Japan has abandoned its plans to deploy US Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing Defense Minister Taro Kono.

Last week, Kono said that the deployment of the US Aegis Ashore missile defense system in the country was no longer reasonable, as it would cost the budget some $1.86 billion to fix existing technical issues.