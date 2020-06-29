Japan Adds 18 Countries to Entry Ban List Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Japanese government on Monday extended its entry ban to travelers from 18 additional countries in a bid to impede the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current list of nations has been expanded to include Algeria, Cameroon, Cuba, Georgia and others.

The new additions are mainly in Latin America, the middle East and Africa, where the numbers of COVID-19 cases are on the rise. In early June, Japan raised its travel advisory for these 18 nations to level 3, warning its citizens against going to these countries. This is the last but one level before an evacuation order is issued.

With the addition, the travel ban will cover 129 countries.

Japan has so far confirmed 19,343 cases of COVID-19 and 985 fatalities.