Japan Adds 49 Countries to Entry Ban Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Japan has expanded the list of countries whose citizens will be refused entry due to the spread of COVID-19 across the globe, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday at the meeting of the Novel Coronavirus Countermeasure Headquarters.

The ban, covering 49 additional countries, will enter into force on Friday and last until the end of the month, according to the prime minister.

Additionally, residents of other nations who have traveled to the countries on the list within the past two weeks will not be able to enter Japan either.

Japanese citizens coming from those countries will be tested for COVID-19.

The measure brings the overall number of banned countries to 73. The list includes most of Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as the United States, Brazil, Canada, and Australia, and South Korea.

As of Wednesday, there are 2,178 confirmed cases in Japan, per the Health Ministry.