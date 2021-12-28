UrduPoint.com

Japan Adopts Program Of Measures To Tackle Loneliness, Social Isolation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:43 PM

Japan adopted a program of measures to tackle loneliness and social isolation which entails an establishment of a round-the-clock consultation services, the Japanese media reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Japan adopted a program of measures to tackle loneliness and social isolation which entails an establishment of a round-the-clock consultation services, the Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

"I want the government, the private sector and non-governmental organizations to work together to facilitate the implementation of the plan.

Each ministry and structure should attentively heed to opinions and act taking them into account," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was quoted by NHK as saying.

It is expected that various platforms will be developed to provide lonely people with communication and assistance in finding employment, according to the media.

Earlier in February, the Japanese government appointed Tetsushi Sakamoto as the first minister of loneliness, which was already an acute social problem in the country, but was exacerbated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

