UrduPoint.com

Japan Advises Citizens To Leave Ukraine After Raising Risk Level To Maximum

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Japan Advises Citizens to Leave Ukraine After Raising Risk Level to Maximum

Japan has raised the danger warning for staying in Ukraine to the highest level and urges its citizens to leave the country amid growing tensions, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Japan has raised the danger warning for staying in Ukraine to the highest level and urges its citizens to leave the country amid growing tensions, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"There has been an increase in the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine, tensions are growing, the situation remains unpredictable. In addition, military exercises with Russia have begun in neighboring Belarus, and Russian warships have entered the Black Sea, further heightening tensions. While many countries continue their diplomatic efforts, there is a growing possibility that the situation could escalate dramatically.

In this regard, it was decided to increase the level of danger for Ukraine to four," the ministry said in a statement.

Depending on the development of the situation, commercial aircraft flights to the country may be suspended, the report noted.

"Those currently residing in Ukraine are advised to leave its territory immediately by all safe means, including commercial flights. Refrain from traveling to Ukraine for any purpose," the ministry said.

Following the decision, the office of the Japanese Prime Minister formed an emergency headquarters to coordinate actions and gather information on developments in Ukraine, according to Kyodo news agency.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Belarus Japan May Border All From

Recent Stories

European Parliament to Discuss Russia on February ..

European Parliament to Discuss Russia on February 16 - Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Delegation led by BAP's Maslahuddin Mengal calls o ..

Delegation led by BAP's Maslahuddin Mengal calls on Governor Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister offers condolence

Chief Minister offers condolence

1 minute ago
 Arts Council celebrates 5th birthday anniversary o ..

Arts Council celebrates 5th birthday anniversary of magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar"

1 minute ago
 UNHCR Says Number of Refugees in Myanmar Passes 80 ..

UNHCR Says Number of Refugees in Myanmar Passes 800,000, Pledges to Increase Sup ..

5 minutes ago
 Impossible to Reduce Tensions Without Addressing R ..

Impossible to Reduce Tensions Without Addressing Russia's Key Security Concerns ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>