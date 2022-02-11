Japan Advises Citizens to Leave Ukraine After Raising Risk Level to Maximum

Japan has raised the danger warning for staying in Ukraine to the highest level and urges its citizens to leave the country amid growing tensions, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Japan has raised the danger warning for staying in Ukraine to the highest level and urges its citizens to leave the country amid growing tensions, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"There has been an increase in the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine, tensions are growing, the situation remains unpredictable. In addition, military exercises with Russia have begun in neighboring Belarus, and Russian warships have entered the Black Sea, further heightening tensions. While many countries continue their diplomatic efforts, there is a growing possibility that the situation could escalate dramatically.

In this regard, it was decided to increase the level of danger for Ukraine to four," the ministry said in a statement.

Depending on the development of the situation, commercial aircraft flights to the country may be suspended, the report noted.

"Those currently residing in Ukraine are advised to leave its territory immediately by all safe means, including commercial flights. Refrain from traveling to Ukraine for any purpose," the ministry said.

Following the decision, the office of the Japanese Prime Minister formed an emergency headquarters to coordinate actions and gather information on developments in Ukraine, according to Kyodo news agency.