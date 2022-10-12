Japan Aerospace Agency Decides To Destroy Rocket With Satellites After Launch - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 07:00 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Shortly after the launch of an Epsilon 6 rocket with eight satellites, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sent a signal from Earth to destroy it, the Kyodo news agency reported.
According to the agency, after the launch, some problems arose that prevented a normal flight.
The previous five Epsilon rocket launches were successful.