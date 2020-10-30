UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Airlines Company Expects Net Loss Up To $2.6Bln In 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Japan Airlines Company Expects Net Loss Up to $2.6Bln in 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Japan Airlines (JAL) forecasts a net loss of 240-270 billion Yen ($2.3-2.6 billion) for the 2020 fiscal year, the carrier said on Friday.

According to the company, the first semester (April-September 2020) net loss was estimated at 161.23 billion yen. The operating loss in this period amounted to 223.97 billion yen, with the sales volume decreasing by 74 percent and dropping to 194.79 billion yen.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, referring to JAL's top official, that the company was planning to reduce its fleet by 30 aircraft, including those used for transcontinental flights, by the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the airline industry. Airline companies had to cancel flights and faced serious losses.

According to the International Air Transport Association, total industry revenues in 2021 are expected to be down 46 percent compared to the 2019 figure of $838 billion. The full-year 2020 traffic is expected to decrease by 66 percent.

Related Topics

Company Traffic Japan 2019 2020 Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

2 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

5 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

6 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.