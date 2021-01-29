UrduPoint.com
Japan Airlines' Plane Skids Off Runway After Landing In Hokkaido - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Japan Airlines' Plane Skids Off Runway After Landing in Hokkaido - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) A Japan Airlines plane skidded off the runway, while attempting to land at New Chitose Airport, in the northernmost island of Hokkaido, the media reported on Friday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the aircraft departed from Sendai Airport in northeastern Japan. None of the 32 passengers and the crew members aboard were injured.

The accident is blamed on heavy snowfall and low visibility.

More Stories From World

