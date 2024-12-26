Open Menu

Japan Airlines Reports Cyberattack

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Japan Airlines reports cyberattack

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Japan Airlines on Thursday reported a cyberattack that caused delays to domestic and international flights but later said it had found and addressed the cause.

Problems with the airline's baggage check-in system had delayed more than a dozen flights at several Japanese airports, public broadcaster NHK said, but there were no mass cancellations or major disruption.

Japan Airlines (JAL) is the country's second-biggest airline after All Nippon Airways (ANA).

"We identified and addressed the cause of the issue. We are checking the system recovery status," JAL said in a post on social media platform X.

"Sales for both domestic and international flights departing today have been suspended. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," the post said.

