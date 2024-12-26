Japan Airlines Reports Cyberattack
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Japan Airlines on Thursday reported a cyberattack that caused delays to domestic and international flights but later said it had found and addressed the cause.
Problems with the airline's baggage check-in system had delayed more than a dozen flights at several Japanese airports, public broadcaster NHK said, but there were no mass cancellations or major disruption.
Japan Airlines (JAL) is the country's second-biggest airline after All Nippon Airways (ANA).
"We identified and addressed the cause of the issue. We are checking the system recovery status," JAL said in a post on social media platform X.
"Sales for both domestic and international flights departing today have been suspended. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," the post said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..
NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday
At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..
Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates
More Stories From World
-
Attack on prison in southwestern Ecuador kills one5 minutes ago
-
Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza5 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines reports cyberattack5 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines reports cyberattack15 minutes ago
-
Tsunami memorials begin as Asia mourns disaster 20 years on25 minutes ago
-
Bridges outduels Wembanyama as Knicks beat Spurs1 hour ago
-
Siren rings as Indonesia mourners mark 20 years after deadly tsunami1 hour ago
-
Lakers pip Warriors after another LeBron-Curry classic2 hours ago
-
Bridges outduels Wembanyama, Celtics lose again3 hours ago
-
More than 1,500 prisoners escape in Mozambique amid post-election unrest9 hours ago
-
At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave’, seeks debt for ..12 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan's bold reforms transform economy; competition, transparency & growth take center stage12 hours ago