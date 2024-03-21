Open Menu

Japan Airlines Says Buying 32 Airbus, 10 Boeing Planes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Japan Airlines says buying 32 Airbus, 10 Boeing planes

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Japan Airlines said Thursday that it is buying 32 new aircraft from Airbus and 10 from Boeing in orders likely worth billions of Dollars.

The firm said it would "introduce a total of 21 Airbus A350-900 aircraft from Airbus, along with 11 A321neo aircraft, and 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft from The Boeing Company, as part of its fleet renewal plan".

Contacted by AFP, a spokesperson declined to comment on the financial details of the orders.

"These new aircraft introductions aim to enhance and expand the capacity of JAL's international operations, with a Primary focus on regions such as North America, Asia, and India where future growth is expected," it said in a statement.

"JAL Group remains committed to steadily advancing the introduction of fuel-efficient aircraft as part of its efforts to achieve its CO2 emissions reduction targets," it said.

The goals include a 10-percent reduction in total emissions compared to 2019 by fiscal year 2030, and near-zero emissions by fiscal year 2050, it added.

