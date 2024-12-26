Japan Airlines Says Subjected To Cyber Attack, Flights May Be Impacted
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Japan Airlines on Thursday reported a cyber attack which it said could impact flights, without offering further details.
"We can confirm that we have been subjected to a cyber attack and are addressing the situation," a Japan Airlines spokeswoman told AFP.
"It is likely to have an impact on flight operations moving forward," she said.
"There is a possibility that delays and cancellations may occur," the spokeswoman added but said the carrier was not yet able to give details on specific delays.
Japan Airlines (JAL) -- the country's second-biggest airline after All Nippon Airways (ANA) -- is just the latest Japanese company to be hit by a cyber attack.
In 2022, the government said a cyber attack was behind disruption at a Toyota supplier that forced the top-selling automaker to halt operations at domestic plants for a day.
More recently, the popular Japanese video-sharing website Niconico suspended its services in June because it was under a large-scale cyberattack, its operator said.
