Japan Airlines says systems restored after cyberattack

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Japan Airlines said its systems were up and running again after a cyberattack on Thursday caused delays to domestic and international flights.

"We have identified the cause and scope of the malfunction, and the system has been restored," said the airline, Japan's second biggest after All Nippon Airways (ANA).

The "large data attack" did not leak any customer information and safety was unaffected, Japan Airlines (JAL) said in a post on social media platform X.