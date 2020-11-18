UrduPoint.com
Japan Airlines Stops Testing Delivery Drone Due To Adverse Wind - Reports

Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The test of a delivery drone conducted by Japan Airlines (JAL) has been cut short due to adverse winds, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to Kyodo, the drone was scheduled to deliver emergency goods to a clinic located in a mountainous area of western Japan at a distance of 5 kilometers (3 miles), but JAL stopped the test, as the adverse wind threatened the drone's safety.

JAL's official Masato Kunezaki said that the company would test the other types of drones that were more resilient to wind.

Back in January, JAL and the Japanese city of Yabu signed an agreement on the use of delivery drones for the transportation of emergency goods to unpopulated mountainous areas. Under the deal, in March, JAL's drone managed to transport materials for over 20 kilometers. The company hopes that the project will help to reduce its losses caused by the pandemic.

