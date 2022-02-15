Japan Alarmed By Military Drills of Russian Naval Forces - Defense Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Tokyo is concerned by Russia's military drills in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan, which it considers as a demonstration of Russian military capabilities amid tensions around Ukraine, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

"Due to the recent movements of the Russian military on the border with Ukraine, we believe that (Russia) is increasing activity to demonstrate military capabilities both in the west and in the east," the minister said in a statement.

Japan says it has recorded the activity of 24 vessels of Russia's Pacific Fleet in the seas of Japan and Okhotsk since February 1, adding that the government continues to monitor the drills "with serious concern."

Under the 2022 training plan for the Russian armed forces, a series of naval exercises are being held from January and February.

The exercises are aimed at coordinating the actions of Russia's navy and aerospace forces to protect the country's national interests in the oceans and counter military threats on the seas.

According to the plan, the exercises will take place in the waters of the seas adjacent to Russian territory, as well as important areas of the world's oceans. Separate exercises will be held in the waters of the Mediterranean, North, and Okhotsk seas, in the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

In total, over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment, and about 10,000 military personnel are expected to participate in the exercises.