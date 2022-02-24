TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The government of Japan is collecting and analyzing information regarding the situation in Ukraine and Russia's actions and intends to act in coordination with the international community, including the G7 countries, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

"The situation is very tense. We are currently collecting and analyzing information about the situation. We intend to act in close coordination with the international community, in particular, the G7 countries," Kishida said as quoted by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Ensuring the safety of Japanese citizens is an extremely important issue, Kishida noted.