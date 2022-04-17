UrduPoint.com

Japan Analyzing Information About Recent North Korean Missile Tests - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Japan Analyzing Information About Recent North Korean Missile Tests - Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Sunday that it is collecting and analyzing information about the two projectiles launched by North Korea towards the Sea of Japan the day before with a view to determine their type.

"Given the information received to date, there is a possibility that North Korea launched an unidentified projectile the day before. We continue to collect and analyze the information to determine the type of the projectile," the ministry said in a statement.

It also stressed that Tokyo had not recorded "any shells entering the exclusive economic zone of Japan."

On Sunday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had launched two projectiles towards the Sea of Japan from the area of the city of Hamhung located on the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

The maximum flight altitude of the projectiles reached 25 kilometers (15.5 miles), the distance was 110 kilometers (68 miles).

In turn, North Korean state media reported on Sunday that the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, had personally supervised the test-firing of a new tactical guided system, which is important for increasing the effectiveness of tactical nuclear weapons. According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the new system is similar to the improved version of North Korea's KN-23 solid-fueled tactical ballistic missile.

