Japan Announces Funding to Build 2 New Units at Gaza Rehabilitation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Japan will provide $84,191 of funding to build two new units at a rehabilitation center in Gaza , after Masayuki Magoshi, ambassador for Palestinian affairs and representative of Japan to Palestine , and the representatives of the Maghazi Community Rehabilitation Society signed a deal on Tuesday, a press release said.

"Maghazi Community Rehabilitation Society will use the fund for constructing a Hearing Unit (11m2 ) and a Speech Unit (11m2 ) , and for providing the Hearing Unit and the Speech Unit with 13 equipment of 8 kinds. It aims at improving the rehabilitation service for the 3000 children with disability in the Society," a press release published on the Representative Office of Japan to Palestine's website stated.

The funding for the two new rehabilitation units comes in the form of a Grassroots Human Security Projects grant. Japan has provided approximately $1.9 billion in funding to Palestine since 1993, the release stated.

This most recent deal is the latest in a number of high profile international funding streams agreed between Palestine and other states. On December 3, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney said that Ireland will offer $9.7 million in funding for a solar power plant to provide electricity for North Gaza Wastewater Treatment Plant.