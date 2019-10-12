UrduPoint.com
Japan Announces Highest Level Alert In 7 Prefectures Ahead Of Typhoon Hagibis

Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:21 PM

Japan's authorities announced on Saturday the highest emergency level in seven of the country's prefectures, including Tokyo, due to torrential rains caused by the approaching Typhoon Hagibis, a public announcement made through Japan's broadcasters and mobile carriers said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Japan's authorities announced on Saturday the highest emergency level in seven of the country's prefectures, including Tokyo, due to torrential rains caused by the approaching Typhoon Hagibis, a public announcement made through Japan's broadcasters and mobile carriers said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that more than 4.2 million residents of 10 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo, had received recommendations to evacuate due to Hagibis.

According to the alert, the high-alert warning has been issued in the following prefectures, all located in Japan's central east coast: Tokyo, Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano and Shizuoka.

