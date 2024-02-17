Japan Announces Successful Launch Of Next-gen H3 Rocket
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Japan's space agency announced the successful launch of its new flagship rocket on Saturday, making it third time lucky for the H3 after years of delays and two previous failed attempts.
The H3 rocket, billed as flexible and cost-effective by space agency JAXA, "was put into orbit," a JAXA official told AFP.
Developed jointly by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the H3 is the successor to the H-IIA launch system, which debuted in 2001.
Cheers and applause could be heard from JAXA's control center after the agency's live stream announced the rocket's engines had successfully burned, meaning it had made orbit.
Following previous failures, improvements were made to the ignition system of the H3, which carries two small satellites.
One of the microsatellites is expected to contribute to disaster prevention by taking pictures and movies.
The other, equipped with a sensor to detect infrared rays, is intended to detect the operation conditions of factories on the ground.
Separation of the microsatellites was also confirmed, JAXA's livestream announced.
"We will keep analysing the sequences after successfully putting the rocket into orbit," the JAXA official added.
The latest launch was postponed from February 13 due to bad weather.
"Postponement due to weather is the same as the situation a year ago, but this time I hope that we'll be successful," Masashi Okada, project manager of JAXA's H3 rocket team, told reporters ahead of the launch.
"It is difficult to draw a clear line of 'success'... but the main mission this time is to put (the rocket) into orbit," he said.
Japan succeeded in landing its SLIM spacecraft nicknamed the "Moon Sniper" on the lunar surface last month, although the craft's solar panels were facing the wrong way.
Before that, the country had suffered a series of space failures.
They included a failed H3 launch attempt in February last year -- already delayed by several years -- which was abandoned when the solid rocket boosters did not ignite.
Then, during a second attempt in March, the spacecraft was ordered to self-destruct when the command centre concluded its mission could not succeed.
Recent Stories
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
More Stories From World
-
Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid5 minutes ago
-
Singapore engineer pivots from oil rigs to 'fish farm of the future'5 minutes ago
-
Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket5 minutes ago
-
Golf: Genesis Invitational scores5 minutes ago
-
Senegal president pledges to hold election 'as soon as possible'5 minutes ago
-
WTO chief insists global trade body still counts5 minutes ago
-
Paraguayan policeman on trial for torture meted out decades ago6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table15 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result15 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table15 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table15 minutes ago
-
Mini-summit discusses peace efforts for east DRCongo15 minutes ago