Japan Approves Antiviral Drug Remdesivir For Treating COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Japan Approves Antiviral Drug Remdesivir for Treating COVID-19 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Japanese government has approved the use of experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir for treating patients with the coronavirus infection, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

Remdesivir has been developed by the US biotech firm Gilead Sciences. It was initially intended for treating Ebola, which it proved unable to do, and was later used for treating patients during the SARS and MERS coronavirus outbreaks.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese government approved the use of Remdesivir three days after its manufacturer had applied for certification, making it the first certified therapeutic to treat COVID-19.

Another drug may reportedly also get approved by the Japanese government in May ” Avigan, a drug normally used in Japan to treat influenza, which has recently proven to be effective for treating COVID-19 patients in China.

Avigan was developed by the Fujifilm Toyama Chemical pharmaceutical company six years ago, but due to side effects on the fetus, it was excluded from use by pregnant women and included in a list of drugs to be used in exceptional circumstances with a special order from the government when no available alternatives work.

Japan has so far reported 16,287 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 603 fatalities and 5,797 recoveries.

