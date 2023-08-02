Japan Approves First Domestically-Made COVID-19 Vaccine - Developer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Japanese Health Ministry on Wednesday approved the nation's first homegrown vaccine against COVID-19, Tokyo-based Daiichi Sankyo pharmaceutical company said.

"Daiichi Sankyo ... has received approval for the manufacturing and marketing of Daichirona, an original monovalent mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus infectious disease.

The application for approval of Daichirona for its manufacturing and marketing in Japan was submitted in January 2023, and it is now approved as the first Japan-made mRNA vaccine against COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

However, Daichirona shots will not be used in the next vaccination campaign, which targets the Omicron strain and is set to start in September, as the new vaccine provides immunity against the original coronavirus strain.