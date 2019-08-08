UrduPoint.com
Japan Approves High-Tech Chemicals Sales To S.Korea For 1st Time Amid Trade Row - Minister

Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Japanese government has given a green light to exports of high-tech materials to South Korea for the first time since Tokyo introduced restrictions on selling the chemicals used in electronic equipment to the neighboring country, Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, Hiroshige Seko, said on Thursday.

In July, the Japanese government canceled preferential treatment for the export of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea. Additionally, earlier in August, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from the "whitelist of trade partners that have preferences in importing Japanese technologies and high-tech products from August 28. Japan has cited security concerns as the reason behind its decision, saying it suspected Seoul of exporting double-purpose goods to Pyongyang in betrayal of Tokyo's confidence.

"After detailed checks, it was confirmed that the [South Korean] project does not present any threat and an export license was issued for it," Seko told reporters, as aired live by the NKH broadcaster.

South Korea has criticized Japan over trade curbs it has imposed, saying Seoul would provide response measures.

Tokyo's decision to impose the restrictions is believed to be related to Japan's preparation for the selling of assets of Japanese companies, ordered by a South Korean court to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

